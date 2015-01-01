Abstract

This article explores how, as a society, we might be able to better respond to women and children experiencing family violence. Through the lens of reflective practice as a lawyer, researcher, service evaluator and personal experience this article shares elements of good and effective practice to address earlier the tell-tale signs of family violence and lead to improved responsiveness and client-centred practice. It is shaped not just through a legal lens but also through insights from other disciplines and first-hand experiences of how things need to, and could, improve based upon my recent empirical, evidence-based research.

