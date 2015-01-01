|
Citation
Curran L. Alt. Law J. 2019; 44(3): 182-190.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Legal Service Bulletin Co-operative (Australia), Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This article explores how, as a society, we might be able to better respond to women and children experiencing family violence. Through the lens of reflective practice as a lawyer, researcher, service evaluator and personal experience this article shares elements of good and effective practice to address earlier the tell-tale signs of family violence and lead to improved responsiveness and client-centred practice. It is shaped not just through a legal lens but also through insights from other disciplines and first-hand experiences of how things need to, and could, improve based upon my recent empirical, evidence-based research.
Language: en
Keywords
access to the law; children’s rights; Family violence; lawyers and the legal system