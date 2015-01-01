Abstract

The Royal Commission into Family Violence handed down its Report in March 2016, after a 13-month inquiry. Its 227 recommendations were based on 968 submissions, 44 consultations across Victoria, expert evidence and evidence from victims and perpetrators of violence, and from government departments, agencies and non-government organisations involved in attempting to prevent violence and providing expert advice and support for survivors of violence.



The Commission examined all forms of family violence, not just physical abuse including sexual abuse, but also psychological, economic and technological abuse (for example, stalking by use of electronic devices) which controls or dominates a family member or makes them fearful. We heard from health service providers, police, courts, housing authorities, child protection services and many other service providers and experts. We made recommendations to respond to the diverse needs of victim/survivors including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, older people, children and adolescents, faith communities, people with disabilities, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex communities, male victims, people in rural and remote communities, women in prison, and women working in the sex industry.



So, what has happened since then? Recommendations for legislative changes are largely implemented or will be soon. But legislative change can play only a small part in responding to the problem of family violence. Many other important issues must be addressed as well.



The Report revealed that bodies which responded to family violence had been under-funded for many years, which meant they had to focus mainly on helping victims of violence in crisis, rather than preventing violence, supporting families under strain where there is a risk of violence escalating, and helping survivors of violence to recover from its effects...

Language: en