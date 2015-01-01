|
Citation
|
Roldán AA, Gamella JF, Toro IP. Revista española de drogodependencias 2018; 43(4): 22-38.
|
Vernacular Title
|
La legalización del cannabis: un experimento americano de consecuencias globales
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2018)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Most countries have signed the international treaties banning the production, distribution, and possession of cannabis. Several countries have nevertheless decriminalized the use of these drugs, and even implemented some forms of attenuated or "de facto" legalization, the best-known case being found in the Netherlands since 1976. These trends nonetheless remained marginal to the international prohibitive system, which was headed by the U.S. since its inception. Surprisingly, in the last decade, some American countries have implemented major processes decriminalizing the use and legalizing the production and sale of marijuana and its derivatives. These legal changes were initially restricted to therapeutic and palliative uses, but recently they have involved free or "recreational" use as well. In this paper, we briefly review the legalization processes that are taking place in Uruguay, Canada, and the United States, as well as the main factors that may have facilitated them. Then we review the main aspects of the legalization processes as well as the initial perceptible effects of these changes on consumption levels and patterns, on the public perception of risks, and on the transformation of cannabis products, and their forms of administration. We also appraise the data available on the effect of these processes on the use of other psychoactive drugs, traffic accidents, intoxications and levels of criminality. We conclude by questioning how these American experiments could affect the legal status and the dominant policies in Europe concerning the most widely-demanded of illegal drugs.
Language: es