Abstract

Most countries have signed the international treaties banning the production, distribution, and possession of cannabis. Several countries have nevertheless decriminalized the use of these drugs, and even implemented some forms of attenuated or "de facto" legalization, the best-known case being found in the Netherlands since 1976. These trends nonetheless remained marginal to the international prohibitive system, which was headed by the U.S. since its inception. Surprisingly, in the last decade, some American countries have implemented major processes decriminalizing the use and legalizing the production and sale of marijuana and its derivatives. These legal changes were initially restricted to therapeutic and palliative uses, but recently they have involved free or "recreational" use as well. In this paper, we briefly review the legalization processes that are taking place in Uruguay, Canada, and the United States, as well as the main factors that may have facilitated them. Then we review the main aspects of the legalization processes as well as the initial perceptible effects of these changes on consumption levels and patterns, on the public perception of risks, and on the transformation of cannabis products, and their forms of administration. We also appraise the data available on the effect of these processes on the use of other psychoactive drugs, traffic accidents, intoxications and levels of criminality. We conclude by questioning how these American experiments could affect the legal status and the dominant policies in Europe concerning the most widely-demanded of illegal drugs.





Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving







Casi todos los países del mundo han firmado los tratados internacionales que prohíben la producción, distribución y posesión de cannabis. No obstante, algunos han ido despenalizado el uso de estas drogas, llegando incluso a desarrollar formas de legalización atenuada. El caso más conocido es el de Holanda, que implementó una legalización de facto desde 1976. Sin embargo, estas tendencias se han mantenido al margen del sistema internacional prohibitivo, que ha liderado Estados Unidos desde sus inicios. Sorprendentemente, en la última década algunos países americanos han desarrollado importantes procesos para despenalizar el uso y legalizar la producción y venta de marihuana y sus derivados. Estos cambios legales se restringieron inicialmente a los usos terapéuticos y paliativos, pero recientemente han involucrado también el uso libre o "recreativo". En este artículo revisamos brevemente los procesos de legalización que están teniendo lugar en Uruguay, Canadá y Estados Unidos, así como los principales factores que pueden haberlos facilitado. Luego repasamos los efectos ya perceptibles de estos cambios en lo que concierne a los niveles y patrones de consumo, la percepción pública de los riesgos y la transformación de los productos cannábicos y sus formas de administración. También revisamos los datos disponibles sobre el impacto de estos procesos en el uso de otras drogas, los accidentes de tráfico, las intoxicaciones y la delincuencia.



Finalmente nos planteamos cómo estos experimentos americanos podrían afectar al estatus legal y las políticas dominantes en Europa con respecto a las drogas ilegales más demandadas

Language: es