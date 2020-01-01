|
Citation
Lebeaut A, Tran JK, Vujanovic AA. Addict. Behav. 2020; 106: e106353.
Affiliation
University of Houston, Department of Psychology, Houston, TX, United States. Electronic address: aavujano@central.uh.edu.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32087474
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Firefighters are vulnerable to developing posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and alcohol use disorder (AUD). Anxiety sensitivity (AS) is a cognitive-affective mechanism with clinical relevance to both PTSD and AUD. The current study examined the potential role of AS in the association of PTSD symptomatology with alcohol use severity and alcohol use motives among a large sample of firefighters. Heightened PTSD and high AS were expected to be associated with alcohol use severity and coping-oriented alcohol use motives. Heightened PTSD symptomatology was expected to be indirectly associated with alcohol use severity and coping motives through high AS. Covariates included number of years in the fire service and the number of traumatic event types endorsed.
Language: en
Keywords
Alcohol; Anxiety sensitivity; Firefighters; PTSD; Posttraumatic stress; Trauma