Royal North Shore Hospital, Sydney, Australia.
32081026
INTRODUCTION: Collocated burn and fracture injuries, defined as a burn overlying the site of a fracture, represent a serious subset of major burns and trauma. The literature pertaining to these rare injuries is inconclusive. Recent studies cast doubt on the safety of operative fixation in this population. No study to date has examined outcomes of collocated burn and fracture injuries compared with control. The aim of this study was to compare characteristics, injury patterns and complication rates in major burns and fracture patients with a collocated injury to those without.
Burn; Collocated Injury; Fracture; Infection; Trauma