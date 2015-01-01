|
Dheensa S, Halliwell G, Daw J, Jones SK, Feder G. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2020; 20(1): e129.
Domestic Violence/Abuse and Health Research Group (DVAHG), Centre for Academic Primary Care, Bristol Medical School, University of Bristol, Canynge Hall, 39 Whatley Road, Bristol, BS8 2PS, UK.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32085771
BACKGROUND: Health services are often the first point of professional contact for people who have experienced domestic violence and abuse. We report on the evaluation of a multi-site, hospital-based advocacy intervention for survivors of domestic violence and abuse. Independent Domestic Violence Advisors (IDVAs), who provide survivors with support around safety, criminal justice, and health and wellbeing, were located in five hospitals in England between 2012 and 2015 in emergency departments and maternity services. We present views about IDVAs' approaches to tackling domestic violence and abuse, how the IDVA service worked in practice, and factors that hindered and facilitated engagement with survivors.
Advocacy; Domestic violence; Emergency medicine; Health; Health personnel; Health services; Intimate partner violence; Midwifery