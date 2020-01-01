|
Citation
Berezin Cohen N, Netzer I. BMJ Mil. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Medical Corps, IDF, Tel Aviv, Israel.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32086270
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The Israel Defense Force is the only military organisation in the world that mandatorily conscripts women since its founding. Despite legislative changes, the percentage of women serving as combat soldiers is low, and the dropout rate is high. Women in these professions experience a complex and unique adaptation process. AIMS: To characterise the experiences of female combat soldiers adjusting to combat roles in comparison with male soldiers and non-warfighter female soldiers.
Language: en
Keywords
|
adjustment; coping; female combat soldiers; gender roles; military