Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine and evaluate the efficacy of the spectrum of psychological and behavioral intercession as a novel treatment regime to address the necessity of Schizophrenia affected patients.



METHOD: A sum of 148 individuals with the first episode of Schizophrenia enrolled in the trial. Patients admitted in our medium-sized hospital with symptoms of schizophrenia were scrutinized carefully and selected for the intercession trial. Total selected individuals were bifurcated into two groups based on guidelines prescribed in the intervention model. Control group or standard care group (SCG) was treated with usual medications and nursing measures of psychiatry practices. Experimental Group (EG) was conferred with enriched psychological strategy and behavioral modules to tackle and satisfy their specific needs. Various methods such as positive and negative syndrome scale (PANSS), several disability screening schedule (SDGSS), satisfaction with life scale (SWLS), global assessment scale (GAS) and finally rate of recurrence of disease were evaluated and analyzed.



RESULTS: Efficacy of psychological and behavioral intercession on psychotic domine is proved to be effective, and a novel strategy and it is significantly reducing positive and negative psychological symptoms in the experimental group was observed attributing to the intercession. Moreover, a drastic attenuation in the rate of recurrence of disease was supporting a long term efficiency of intercession.



CONCLUSION: Conducting intervention on psychological and behavioral approach has explored novel treatment outcomes, targeted schizophrenia patients effectively.

