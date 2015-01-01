Abstract

Internet interventions are effective in reducing alcohol consumption, but little is known regarding their acceptability. We aimed to inform recruitment and retention strategies by exploring users' motivations and experiences in using a novel, Internet intervention, the Hello Sunday Morning (HSM) program. We conducted one-to-one, telephone-enabled qualitative interviews with 24 adult users of HSM (50 percent female; M age = 42.42 years), purposively selected to ensure diversity in demographics and drinking levels. Data were analyzed using thematic analysis. Two themes, each with two subthemes were identified: (1a) pathway to HSM: HSM attracted participants seeking help for alcohol-related problems, and those not yet seeking help; (1b) format and framing: the positive, nonthreatening framing and anonymous, convenient format enabled participants to join out of interest, curiosity, or desire for a challenge; (2a) support and normalization: participants gained social support from other users, and their problems with alcohol and desire to seek help were normalized; (2b) goal setting and self-monitoring: setting goals and monitoring progress provided participants with motivation and self-accountability. We conclude that evidence-based behavior change techniques, including social support, normative strategies, goal setting, and self-monitoring, were appealing to users. These aspects could be incorporated into other programs to recruit participants who might otherwise avoid or delay seeking help.

Language: en