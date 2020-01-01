|
Boateng-Poku A, Benca-Bachman CE, Najera DD, Whitfield KE, Taylor JL, Thorpe RJ, Palmer RHC. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 209: e107926.
Behavioral Genetics of Addiction Laboratory, Department of Psychology, Emory University, 36 Eagle Row, Atlanta, GA, 30322, USA. Electronic address: Rohan.Palmer@Emory.edu.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32087470
OBJECTIVES: The current study explored whether social support (SS) from family and peers, influences the relationship between depressed mood (DM) and substance use (SU). We hypothesized that SS would have a protective effect on DM, and moderate the association between DM and SU. PARTICIPANTS AND METHODS: Analyses focused on 703 individuals from the Carolina African American Twin Study on Aging (mean age = 49.78 years, STD = 14.52; 51% female). Participants reported on past year frequency of cigarettes and alcohol consumption, depressed mood, and stressful life events. Social support (SS) was assessed on two domains (i.e., emotional and instrumental), as well as for perceived quality and quantity of each type. Hypotheses were tested using ordinal logistic regression in Mplus while controlling for socioeconomic status, age, and gender.
Language: en
African American; Alcohol; Depressed mood; Social support; Stress; Tobacco