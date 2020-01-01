Abstract

Background: The STEPS programme has been succesfully implemented as a group-based treatment of trauma symptoms after rape for adolescents. The STEPS intervention was translated from Dutch to Danish and offered to adults in addition to adolescents as well as an individual intervention in addition to a group-based intervention at a Danish Centre for Rape Victims through 2011 to 2014. The programme was translated from Dutch to Danish and expanded to adults in addition to adolescents as well as to an individual intervention in addition to a group-based intervention at a Danish Centre for Rape Victims through 2011 to 2014. Objective: The present study observes development in trauma symptoms and ICD-11 diagnostic status during an adapted version of the intervention programme 'STEPS' for survivors of sexual assault. Methods: A prospective uncontrolled study was conducted, monitoring symptoms of posttraumatic stress and other trauma-related symptomatology before treatment, after treatment and at 6 and 12 months' follow up for 103 referrals receiving individual or group-based STEPS. Tentative diagnoses of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and complex PTSD were assigned to participants according to the ICD-11 to observe the development in diagnostic status across time, and multilevel modelling was used to assess the development of symptom severity and to assess the moderating effect of age-group and mode of delivery. Results: A loglinear function representing large and statistically significant decline in symptomatology over time provided the best fit for all measures of trauma-related symptomatology. The decline was not moderated by age-group or mode of intervention. Dropout rates were independent of mode of intervention and age. Conclusion: The adaption of the STEPS programme to adults and as an individual intervention is feasible and maintains effect sizes comparable to those observed in the original intervention. Further research using randomized controlled trials is needed to ascribe the observed effect to the STEPS programme.



Language: en

Antecedentes: El programa STEPS se ha implementado con éxito como un tratamiento grupal de síntomas de trauma después de una violación en adolescentes. La intervención STEPS se tradujo del holandés al danés y se ofreció a adultos además de adolescentes, así como una intervención individual además de una intervención grupal en un Centro danés para víctimas de violación hasta el 2011 y el 2014.Objetivo: El presente estudio observa el desarrollo de síntomas de trauma y el estado de diagnóstico de la CIE-11 durante una versión adaptada del programa de intervención "PASOS" para los sobrevivientes de agresión sexual.Métodos: Se realizó un estudio prospectivo no controlado, monitorizando los síntomas de estrés postraumático y otras sintomatologías relacionadas con trauma antes del tratamiento, después del tratamiento y a los 6 y 12 meses de seguimiento para 103 derivaciones. Se asignaron a los participantes los diagnósticos tentativos de trastorno de estrés postraumático (TEPT) y TEPT complejo según la CIE-11 para observar el desarrollo en el estado de diagnóstico a través del tiempo, y se usó un modelado multinivel para evaluar el desarrollo de la severidad de los síntomas y evaluar el efecto moderador del grupo de edad y modo de entrega.Resultados: Un función lineal logarítmica que representa una disminución grande y estadísticamente significativa de la sintomatología a lo largo del tiempo proporcionó el mejor ajuste para todas las medidas de la sintomatología relacionada con trauma. El efecto no fue moderado por grupo de edad o tipo de intervención. Las tasas de abandono fueron independientes del tipo de intervención y edad.Conclusión:: La adaptación del programa STEPS para adultos y como una intervención individual es factible y mantiene el tamaño del efecto comparable con aquellos observados en la intervención original. Se necesita más investigación usando estudios controlados aleatorizados para atribuir el efecto observado al programa STEPS.

Language: es

背景: STEPS计划已成功实施为基于小组的针对青少年强奸后创伤症状的治疗方法。 STEPS干预从荷兰语翻译成丹麦语，并在2011年至2014年期间向青少年，成年人以及成人干预的个人干预以及丹麦基于强奸受害者的团体干预提供该计划由荷兰语翻译成丹麦语, 并且在2011年至2014年期间, 在丹麦强奸受害者中心从青少年扩展到成年人受众, 从团体干预扩展到个体干预形式。目的: 本研究观察针对性攻击幸存者的改版" STEPS"干预计划期间创伤症状和ICD-11诊断状态的发展。方法: 进行了一项前瞻性非对照研究, 在治疗前后及六个月, 十二个月后对103例患者进行随访时, 对其创伤后应激症状和其他创伤相关症状进行了监测。根据ICD-11将参与者初步诊断为创伤后应激障碍 (PTSD) 和复杂性PTSD, 以观察不同时间段诊断状态的发展, 并使用多层模型来评估症状严重性的发展以及年龄段和分娩方式的调节作用。结果: 对数线性函数反映出症状随时间的推移出现大幅且统计显著的下降, 且对于所有创伤相关症状测量都是最佳拟合。此效应并不被年龄段或干预类型调节。辍学率与干预类型和年龄无关。讨论: 将STEPS程序应用于成人以及作为个体干预是可行的, 且效果保持了与原始干预中观察到的效果大小相当。需要使用随机对照试验进行进一步研究, 以确保观察到的效果可归因于STEPS计划。.

Language: zh