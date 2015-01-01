|
Citation
|
Gerra G, Benedetti E, Resce G, Potente R, Cutilli A, Molinaro S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(4): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Epidemiology and Health Research Lab, Institute of Clinical Physiology-IFC, National Research Council of Italy-CNR, Via G. Moruzzi, 1, 56124 Pisa, Italy.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32085546
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Families who live in a disadvantaged socioeconomic situation frequently face substandard housing, unsafe neighborhoods, inadequate schools and more stress in their daily lives than more affluent families, with a host of psychological and developmental consequences that can hinder their children's development in many ways. However, the measurement of socioeconomic status among youth and its link with different forms of illicit substance use is challenging and still unclear. This paper extends existing research on the relationship between socioeconomic status and illicit drug use among adolescents by focusing on three different patterns of use (experimental, episodic and frequent) and making use of two indicators to improve the measurement of individual socioeconomic characteristics in a big sample of European students.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cannabis; cocaine; drug use; heroine; parental education; socioeconomic inequalities