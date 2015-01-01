SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

González-Castro TB, Almeida de la O PLA, Tovilla-Zárate CA, López-Narváez ML, Genis Mendoza AD, Juárez-Rojop IE, Pérez-Hernández N, Rodríguez-Pérez JM. Int. J. Neurosci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Departamento de Biología Molecular, Instituto Nacional de Cardiología Ignacio Chávez, Ciudad de México, México.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/00207454.2020.1733558

PMID

32083967

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We conducted a meta-analysis of case-control studies to determine whether leptin levels in serum contribute to the pathogenesis of suicide behavior.

METHODS: PubMed, EBSCO and Science Direct databases were used to search for relevant articles published before January 2020. The systematic review included nine case-control studies that measured leptin levels. The standardized mean difference (d) and 95% confidence intervals were calculated in a fixed-effects model and a random-effects model when appropriate.

RESULTS: The results of our meta-analysis indicated that individuals with suicide behavior presented reduced levels of leptin (d: -1.80, 95% CI: -2.21 to -01.38 ng/ml, I2=0, p(Q)=0.59). Sensitivity and publication bias analyses confirmed these results.

CONCLUSIONS: The current meta-analysis suggests that leptin levels might be associated with an increased risk of suicide behavior. However, more studies including larger sample sizes are needed to reach conclusive result.


Language: en

Keywords

Leptin; Meta-analysis; Suicide

