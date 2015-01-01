Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We conducted a meta-analysis of case-control studies to determine whether leptin levels in serum contribute to the pathogenesis of suicide behavior.



METHODS: PubMed, EBSCO and Science Direct databases were used to search for relevant articles published before January 2020. The systematic review included nine case-control studies that measured leptin levels. The standardized mean difference (d) and 95% confidence intervals were calculated in a fixed-effects model and a random-effects model when appropriate.



RESULTS: The results of our meta-analysis indicated that individuals with suicide behavior presented reduced levels of leptin (d: -1.80, 95% CI: -2.21 to -01.38 ng/ml, I2=0, p(Q)=0.59). Sensitivity and publication bias analyses confirmed these results.



CONCLUSIONS: The current meta-analysis suggests that leptin levels might be associated with an increased risk of suicide behavior. However, more studies including larger sample sizes are needed to reach conclusive result.

Language: en