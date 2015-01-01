SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Oates AR, Awdhan A, Arnold C, Fung J, Lanovaz JL. J. Aging Phys. Act. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Human Kinetics Publishers)

10.1123/japa.2019-0270

32084629

Adding haptic input may improve balance control and help prevent falls in older adults. This study examined the effects of added haptic input via light touch on a railing while walking. Participants (N = 53, 75.9 ± 7.9 years) walked normally or in tandem (heel to toe) with and without haptic input. During normal walking, adding haptic input resulted in a more cautious and variable gait pattern, reduced variability of center of mass acceleration and margin of stability, and increased muscle activity. During tandem walking, haptic input had minimal effect on step parameters, decreased lower limb muscle activity, and increased cocontraction at the ankle closest to the railing. Age was correlated with step width variability, stride length variability, stride velocity, variability of medial-lateral center of mass acceleration, and margin of stability for tandem walking. This complex picture of sensorimotor integration in older adults warrants further exploration into added haptic input during walking.


balance; human aging; motor activity; sensory

