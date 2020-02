Abstract

Journal of Analytical Toxicology, 2020; 1–2. https://doi.org/10.1093/jat/bkaa008



This article was originally published with the incorrect title, ``Vaping Pure Vannabidiol e-Cigarettes Does Not Produce Detectable Amount of ∆9-THC in Human Blood.'' The title has been corrected to ``Vaping Pure Cannabidiol e-Cigarettes Does Not Produce Detectable Amount of ∆9-THC in Human Blood.''



