Burn injuries are distressful and shocking events, which can lead to noteworthy sequelae on metabolic markers and organs. Such traumatic accidents do occur every so often in both adult and pediatric populations, requiring prompt and adequate treatments. Notably, scald injuries occur due to direct contact with hot liquids and these are the most common cause of burns in early childhood. Herein, we report on an 18-month-old boy admitted to our pediatric surgery unit for an extensive scald injury, who has experienced an unusual esophageal stricture following the traumatic event.



