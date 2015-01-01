|
Citation
Mohd Mydin FH, Othman S, Choo WY, Hairi NNM, Hairi FM, Syed Karim SN, Tan MP, Ali Z, Abdul Aziz S, Mohd R, Ramli R, Mohamad R, Awaludin LR, Adnan Z. J. Elder Abuse Negl. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Selangor Department of Health, Ministry of Health Malaysia, Selangor, Malaysia.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32085693
Abstract
This study aimed to determine the primary care doctors' ability to recognize elder maltreatment and their intentions to report on such conditions. About 358 primary care doctors participated in this study. Outcomes were assessed using a validated five context-relevant clinical vignettes. Primary care doctor's recognition of sexual abuse was highest (91.0%); while the lowest (70.2%) in case signifying physical abuse. Despite being able to ascertain elder maltreatment, the intention to report the event is generally low even for cases exemplifying physical abuse, emotional abuse and neglect. However, intentions to report cases of sexual and financial abuse are 86.9% and 73.5% respectively.
Language: en
Keywords
Primary care doctor; elder maltreatment; recognition; reporting; vignette