Zuelke AE, Roehr S, Schroeter ML, Witte AV, Hinz A, Engel C, Enzenbach C, Thiery J, Loeffler M, Villringer A, Riedel-Heller SG. J. Occup. Med. Toxicol. 2020; 15: e1.
1Institute of Social Medicine, Occupational Health and Public Health (ISAP), Medical Faculty, University of Leipzig, Philipp-Rosenthal-Str. 55, 04103 Leipzig, Germany.
32082403
BACKGROUND: Psychosocial stressors in the workplace can be detrimental to mental health. Conflicts at work, e.g. aggression, hostility or threats from coworkers, supervisors or customers, can be considered a psychosocial stressor, possibly increasing risk for depressive symptoms. Existing studies, however, differ in the assessment of social conflicts, i.e. as individual- or job-level characteristics. Here, we investigated the association between conflicts at work assessed as objective job characteristics, and depressive symptomatology, using data from a large population-based sample. Additionally, we investigated gender differences and the impact of personality traits and social resources.
CES-D; Depressive symptoms; Mental health; Multilevel model; O*NET; Psychosocial work environment; Social conflict