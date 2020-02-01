Abstract

Adolescents in the United States are too often involved in relationships characterized by coercion and violence. An emerging body of research suggests that dating violence is linked with other health risks in adolescent relationships, particularly sexual risk behavior. The confluence of risks conferred by dating violence and sexual risk behavior are particularly acute for adolescent girls. Adolescent gynecology providers need to understand the nature of dating violence in adolescence and the ways in which dating violence and sexual risk behavior are mutually influential. This article reviews the literature on the links between dating violence and sexual risk in adolescent girls' relationships. The prevalence, risk factors, and consequences of dating violence in adolescence are discussed, followed by a review of the research linking dating violence and sexual risk, with a focus on common mechanisms underlying these relationship risk behaviors. The review concludes with implications for screening, prevention, intervention, and future directions for research.



