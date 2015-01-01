Abstract

BACKGROUND: Large-scale disasters such as earthquakes cause mental health problems in individuals and lead to serious economic burdens on their communities and societies. Effective, simple, and safe intervention is needed to manage survivors of large-scale disasters. The purpose of this systematic review was to summarize and evaluate clinical studies using ear acupuncture for psychological trauma-related disorders after large-scale disasters, to determine its effectiveness, safety, and feasibility.



METHODS: A comprehensive search of 15 electronic databases was conducted to collect relevant clinical studies up to November 2019. The methodological quality of the included studies was assessed using appropriate tools according to their study design.



RESULTS: In total, 10 studies including 3 randomized controlled trials (RCTs), 3 before-after studies, 1 case report, 1 qualitative research, and 2 reports of public mental health services were analyzed. Ear acupuncture improved overall post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) related symptoms in patients with PTSD after disasters. For insomnia in patients with PTSD, although ear acupuncture improved a few subscales of the Pittsburgh sleep quality index in an RCT, other outcomes including sleep diary, actigraph, and the insomnia severity index were not improved. The methodological quality of RCTs was generally low. Serious adverse events related to ear acupuncture were not reported.



CONCLUSION: In conclusion, we found limited evidence suggesting the benefits of ear acupuncture in trauma-related mental disorders after large-scale disasters. Because of the small number of studies included and their heterogeneity, we could not draw conclusions about its effectiveness and safety. As 1 of the medical resources available after large-scale disasters, ear acupuncture still needs to be studied further. Registry studies aimed at investigating the results of ear acupuncture at disaster sites may be considered. PROSPERO REGISTRATION NUMBER: CRD42019134658.

