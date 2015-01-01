Abstract

BACKROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) has an estimated prevalence rate of 1.7 million occurrences a year in the United States with over 75% of traumatic brain injuries classified as 'mild.' The majority of individuals with mild traumatic brain injuries resume their daily functioning fairly quickly, and many fully within the first year. However, a minority of persons with mild TBI (mTBI), with estimates ranging between 1% and 20%, develop persistent cognitive, emotional, behavioral, and physical symptoms. Clinicians vary considerably in their clinical opinions regarding these individuals and there is no consensus on the treatment protocol for this population.



OBJECTIVE: This manuscript presents four case studies of mild TBI with persistent symptoms treated by a transdisciplinary team in an outpatient neurorehabilitation setting based on community reintegration. Clinical challenges and insights involved in conceptualizing and effectively treating these individuals are discussed to facilitate future direction.



METHODS: Four different mild TBI cases, each with persistent symptoms, but different injury mechanisms, dynamics, and factors affecting symptom persistence, expression, course, and outcome were included in the analysis of their treatment course and outcome. The treatment protocol included: brain injury education combined with supportive counseling for cultivation of positive expectancy effects, symptom-based, graded treatment involving most disciplines, frequent treatment team consultations, collaborations, and planning, and consistent team messages about post-injury recovery and expected return to community activities. Treatment outcomes were assessed with self and family reports, as well as the Mayo Portland Adaptability Inventory (MAPI-4) at admission and at discharge.



RESULTS AND CONCLUSIONS: Each of the individuals made functional progress during rehabilitation, as evidenced by self and family reports and the MAPI-4. The cases posed various challenges to the treatment team, though a transdisciplinary team under the guidance of a rehabilitation physician and rehabilitation neuropsychologist was able to help patients navigate the path to their functional recovery. In addition to the specific treatment protocol, transdisciplinary team collaboration guided by rehabilitation neuropsychology contributed to treatment success.

Language: en