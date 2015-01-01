|
Citation
|
Sampson KN, Upthegrove R, Abu-Akel A, Haque S, Wood SJ, Reniers R. Psychol. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Institute for Mental Health, University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32081111
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: There is increasing interest in the clinical and aetiological overlap between autism spectrum disorders and schizophrenia spectrum disorders, reported to co-occur at both diagnostic and trait levels. Individually, sub-clinical autistic and psychotic traits are associated with poor clinical outcomes, including increased depressive symptomatology, self-harming behaviour and suicidality. However, the implications when both traits co-occur remain poorly understood. The study aimed to (1) examine the relationship between autistic and psychotic traits and (2) determine if their co-occurrence increases depressive symptomatology, self-harm and suicidality.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Autistic spectrum disorders; autistic traits; depression; psychotic traits; schizophrenia spectrum disorders; self-harm; suicidality