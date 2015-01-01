Abstract

This paper describes a new dataset mined from the public archive (1999-2014) of the U.S. National Incident Management System/Incident Command System Incident Status Summary Form (a total of 124,411 reports for 25,083 incidents, including 24,608 wildfires). This system captures detailed information on incident management costs, personnel, hazard characteristics, values at risk, fatalities, and structural damage. Most (98.5%) of the reports are fire-related, followed in decreasing order by other, hurricane, hazardous materials, flood, tornado, search and rescue, civil unrest, and winter storms. The archive, although publicly available, has been difficult to use due to multiple record formats, inconsistent free-form fields, and no bridge between individual reports and high-level incident analysis. Here, we describe this improved dataset and the open, reproducible methods used, including merging records across three versions of the system, cleaning and aligning with the current system, smoothing values across reports, and supporting incident-level analysis. This integrated record offers the opportunity to explore the daily progression of the most costly, damaging, and deadly events in the U.S., particularly for wildfires.

Language: en