INTRODUCTION: This study investigates underlying patterns of peer relationships using diverse concepts (i.e., peer dynamics, peer popularity, and deviant peer affiliation). It also examines whether the patterns of peer relationships differ by type of child abuse, as well as the association between peer relationships and adolescent risk behaviors.



METHODS: This study included a sample of 659 youth (328 boys, 331 girls) at-risk of maltreatment, primarily low-income and living in the U.S. Peer dynamics were assessed using five separate components (self-report). Peer popularity was measured using teacher's estimation of child's peer status. Deviant peer affiliation was assessed using a modified version of the Youth Risk Behavior and Monitoring the Future Survey. Each type of abuse was assessed at age 12 using a self-report method. Self-reported adolescent sexual risk behaviors and substance use were assessed at age 16.



RESULTS: Latent class analysis identified 4 distinct patterns: 1) Friendly, with prosocial peer groups (10.2%); 2) Socially ignored, with prosocial peer groups (55.2%); 3) Severely antisocial peer groups (6.8%); and 4) Moderately antisocial peer groups (27.8%). Among all types of child abuse, emotionally abused youth were more likely to be involved in severely antisocial peer groups. Additionally, youth in the severely antisocial peer groups were more likely to exhibit adolescent risk behaviors.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings argue clearly for the need to gain a deeper understanding of the role played by peer relationships, and of the effect of emotional abuse on the likelihood of membership in severely antisocial peer groups.



