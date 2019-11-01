Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study characterized the prevalence and risk factors of inpatient and outpatient postoperative falls in patients undergoing elective shoulder arthroplasty.



METHODS: A retrospective chart review of 198 patients undergoing anatomic or reverse total shoulder arthroplasty or hemiarthroplasties at one institution between 2015 and 2017 was reviewed to determine the prevalence of inpatient and outpatient falls up to 90 days after discharge. Univariate and multivariate analyses were conducted to assess potential risk factors for postoperative falls including demographics, indication for surgery, surgical procedure, medical history, length of hospital stay, perioperative hemoglobin, need for transfusion, and discharge disposition.



RESULTS: There were 23 falls in 22 patients within a 90-day postoperative period. The inpatient fall rate was 1.0% (2 of 198). The outpatient fall rate was 10.6% (21 of 198). Outpatient falls resulted in emergency department evaluation in 23.8% of cases (5 of 21), readmission in 19.0% (4 of 21), injury to an anatomic site other than the shoulder in 19.0% (4 of 21), and injury at the surgical site (eg, periprosthetic humeral fracture) in 4.8% (1 of 21). No significant risk factors were identified for inpatient falls. Independent risk factors for an outpatient fall were female sex (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 4.79; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.32, 17.4; P =.007), increased length of hospital stay (aOR = 1.23; 95% CI: 1.04, 1.45; P =.02), and history of a movement disorder (aOR = 7.20; 95% CI: 1.22, 42.6; P =.03).



CONCLUSION: A high outpatient fall rate of 10.6% within 90 days after discharge raises the concern that falls after shoulder arthroplasty are significantly higher than previously reported.



Copyright © 2019 Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery Board of Trustees. Published by Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.

Language: en