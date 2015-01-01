|
Hirakawa H, Ishii N. Lancet Psychiatry 2020; 7(3): 236-237.
Department of Neuropsychiatry, Faculty of Medicine, Oita University, Oita 879-5593, Japan.
32087804
We read with interest the Article by Julia Steinberg and colleagues in The Lancet Psychiatry,1 in which the authors examined the risk of first suicide attempt before and after abortion, adjusting for age, calendar year, socioeconomic status, history of childbirth, mental health, parental mental health, and physical health. The authors concluded that women who had abortions had a higher risk of non-fatal suicide attempts compared with women who did not have an abortion. Furthermore, they also concluded that heightened suicide attempts are not caused by abortion, but by differences in other risk factors related to suicide attempts. As a suggestion, we think that the authors should pay more attention to bipolar disorder.
