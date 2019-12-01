SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Go JA, Lin SY, Williams KJ, Tran J, Sweeney AR, Foroozan R, Yen MT. Ophthalmology 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Cullen Eye Institute, Department of Ophthalmology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas. Electronic address: myen@bcm.edu.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, American Academy of Ophthalmology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ophtha.2019.12.016

PMID

32087976

Abstract

Basketball is one of the most common causes of sport-related eye injuries in the United States.1 Although the correlation between basketball and ophthalmic injury is well documented, limited information is available regarding the circumstances and scenarios that drive these injuries, especially at the highest level of competition. We performed a prospective cohort study of National Basketball Association (NBA) players across all 1230 games of the 2018–2019 NBA regular season, compliant under the Baylor College of Medicine Institutional Review Board and Declaration of Helsinki.


Language: en
