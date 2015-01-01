Abstract

Childhood experiences are increasingly recognized as a significant determinant of physical and mental health outcomes throughout life. Presentations at the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Summit 2019 highlighted activities underway to address ACEs through the four priority actions developed after the ACEs Summit 2017: (1) promote cross-sectoral leadership, (2) implement proven interventions to prevent childhood adversity and promote resilience, (3) strengthen policies to "build better brains and build better lives," and (4) implement brain science and trauma-informed training across all sectors. As clinicians and respected experts, physicians can address ACEs in their practices and communities by learning about the impact of ACEs on brain development and health, incorporating trauma-informed practice in their clinics, screening their patients for ACEs, and advocating for childhood trauma prevention and improved services for those affected by ACEs. By providing compassionate care and acting to prevent and mitigate the impact of ACEs, physicians can improve health outcomes and deepen supportive relationships with their patients.

