Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Simpson S, Eze J. BJPsych Bull 2020; ePub(ePub): 1-7.

Affiliation

Epidemiology Research Unit (Inverness Campus), Scotland's Rural College, Inverness, UK.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Royal College of Psychiatrists)

DOI

10.1192/bjb.2020.13

PMID

32090727

Abstract

AIMS AND METHOD: To characterise police involvement with those detained under place of safety legislation and determine factors associated with admission to hospital. Place of safety referrals over a 1-year period were identified retrospectively and evaluated.

RESULTS: Place of safety legislation is generally used with regard to concerns about suicide. Individuals are often removed from high-risk areas and referrals to police are frequently initiated by individuals themselves. A diagnosis of mental illness or personality disorder predicted hospital admission. Presence of senior nursing staff at assessment, but not the seniority of the doctor, was associated with discharge. CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: Closer multiagency working is required as police are currently being recruited to fill a void between mental health services and the population they serve. Junior doctors require more senior support in making complex, and often risky, emergency management decisions with this population.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; psychiatry and law; risk assessment; self-harm; service users

