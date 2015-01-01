|
Citation
Huynh D, Lee ON, An PM, Ens TA, Mannion CA. Clin. Nurs. Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Faculty of Nursing, University of Calgary, Calgary, AB, Canada.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32088988
Abstract
Bedrail use for fall prevention in elderly clients (>65 years) is controversial. Some healthcare providers believe bedrails prevent falls, while others think they are ineffective and dangerous. A systematic review was conducted to address: "For older adults living in nursing homes, does more or less bedrail use reduce the incidence of falls?" We searched HealthStar, MEDLINE, CINAHL, Academic Search complete ProQuest and Canadian Health Research Collection using "elder*," "bedrail*," "fall*," and "assisted-living*." After filtering for primary data, English records, older adult population, relationship between bedrails and falls, fourteen studies remained.
Keywords
bedrails; elderly; falls; injuries; long-term care; older adults