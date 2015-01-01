Abstract

The main aim of this research was to measure workers' perceptions of the four crucial success factors (commitment to safety, safety communication, the safety climate and learning from incidents) for the Zero Accident Vision (ZAV) implementation by conducting a survey using a questionnaire given to four production plants in the Serbian military industrial complex. Almost 500 respondents participated in this survey with the response rate of 90 percent. A possible influence of Ethical Leadership at Work (ELW) and Organizational Commitment (OC) on ZAV enforcement was also examined. The reliability and validity of all the measuring instruments were found to be acceptable. ELW was found to have a strong influence on ZAV implementation, whereas OC was found to have the mediating role in this relationship.

Language: en