Larsen LK, Møller K, Petersen M, Egerod I. Intensive Crit. Care Nurs. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Intensive Care, Rigshospitalet, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Blegdamsvej 9, 2100 Copenhagen, Denmark. Electronic address: Ingrid.egerod@regionh.dk.
32089416
OBJECTIVES: Knowledge regarding delirium prevention in patients with acute brain injury remains limited. We tested the hypothesis that an intervention bundle which targeted sedation, sleep, pain, and mobilisation would reduce delirium in patients with acute brain injury.
Brain injuries; Critical care; Critical care nursing; Delirium; Intensive care units; Neuroscience nursing; Prevention