|
Citation
|
Green L, Selleck L, Gibbons M, Klim S, Ritchie P, Patel R, Pham C, Kelly AM. Intern. Med. J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Director, Joseph Epstein Centre for Emergency Medicine Research @ Western Health, St Albans Vic 3021 and Department of Medicine, Melbourne Medical School - Western Precinct, The University of Melbourne, St. Albans, Vic, Australia, 3021.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32092229
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: In 2014, the South Australian coroner recommended that residents of aged care facilities (RACF) who had sustained a head injury should be transported to emergency departments (ED) for assessment and a head CT scan, with the view to preventing mortality. The evidence base for the recommendation is unclear.The aim of this study was to determine the rate of emergent intervention (neurosurgery, transfusion of blood products or reversal of anticoagulation) in residents transferred to ED with minor head trauma who had their usual cognitive function on ED assessment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Head trauma; aged care; intracranial bleeding