BACKGROUND: To explore the association between different types of childhood maltreatment and sleep disturbance among Chinese adolescents, with a particular focus on gender differences.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted in 7 randomly selected provinces of China via the 2015 School-Based Chinese Adolescents Health Survey. Questionnaires from 153,547 students were completed and were eligible for this study. The Chinese Version of the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (CPSQI) and Childhood Trauma Questionnaire-Short Form (CTQ-SF) were used to assess sleep disturbance and childhood maltreatment, respectively.



RESULTS: The prevalence of sleep disturbance among adolescents in China was 21.6%. A significantly increased risk of sleep disturbance was associated with physical abuse (aOR=1.22, 95% CI=1.21-1.24), emotional abuse (aOR=1.15, 95% CI=1.14-1.15), sexual abuse (aOR=1.16, 95% CI=1.15-1.18), physical neglect (aOR=1.04, 95% CI=1.03-1.05), and emotional neglect (aOR=1.03, 95% CI=1.02-1.03). A significant dose-response relationship was found between cumulative childhood maltreatment experiences and sleep disturbance. The interaction terms (between physical abuse/emotional abuse/sexual abuse/physical neglect/emotional neglect/number of childhood traumas and gender) were significantly associated with sleep disturbance. Further stratification analyses by gender showed that girls who reported experiencing one or more of these five types of childhood maltreatment had a higher risk of sleep disturbance than boys. LIMITATIONS: The study only included school students, and the cross-sectional design limited our ability to make causal inferences.



CONCLUSIONS: The study findings suggest that childhood maltreatment increases the risk of sleep disturbance in adolescents. Furthermore, exposure to single and multiple types of childhood maltreatment predicts lower sleep quality in girls.



