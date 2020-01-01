Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression is a serious problem among military personnel returning from combat deployments, and is related to a range of adverse outcomes including alcohol and drug abuse, family violence and suicide. The present study explores how psychological hardiness, avoidance coping, and combat stress exposure may influence depression in U.S. Army soldiers returning from a one-year deployment to Afghanistan.



METHODS: National Guard soldiers (N = 357) completed surveys upon their return to home station, including measures of hardiness, avoidance coping, combat exposure, and depression. Path analysis with ordinary least squares regression procedures (PROCESS program; Hayes, 2013) were applied to test for mediation and moderation effects among the study variables.



RESULTS: Results showed a pattern of moderated-mediation. In the mediation model, hardiness had a significant effect on depression, which was mediated by avoidance coping. Soldiers low in hardiness reported using more avoidance coping strategies, which was related to increased depression. This effect in turn was seen to be conditional, moderated by level of combat exposure such that the effect was stronger at high levels of exposure. LIMITATIONS: Data are cross-sectional, and the sample consisted of male soldiers only, which may limit generalizability.



CONCLUSIONS: Depression and related problems among combat veterans may be diminished by applying training programs and policies aimed at increasing hardiness attitudes and active coping skills.



