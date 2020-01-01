|
Citation
|
Bartone PT, Homish GG. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 265: 511-518.
|
Affiliation
|
University at Buffalo School of Public Health, Buffalo, NY USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32090779
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Depression is a serious problem among military personnel returning from combat deployments, and is related to a range of adverse outcomes including alcohol and drug abuse, family violence and suicide. The present study explores how psychological hardiness, avoidance coping, and combat stress exposure may influence depression in U.S. Army soldiers returning from a one-year deployment to Afghanistan.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Avoidance coping; Combat stress; Depression; Hardiness; Moderated-mediation