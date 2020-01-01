Abstract

BACKGROUND: The effectiveness of internet-based self-help programs for mental health may be limited by low engagement. Identifying factors associated with engagement in online interventions assists in developing strategies to improve efficacy through greater engagement. The aim of the current study was to identify factors associated with engagement among people with suicidal thoughts who completed an online program.



METHOD: 418 adults with suicidal ideation were recruited online into a randomized controlled trial of a 6-week internet-based self-help program. Program usage for the intervention and active control conditions was measured as the number of logins and modules accessed. Predictors of program usage and between-group differences were examined, including sociodemographic variables, user preferences and mental health status.



RESULTS: Both the control group and the intervention group accessed approximately three modules (M = 3.1, SD = 2.0 v. M = 2.8, SD = 2.1, respectively), although participants in the intervention group had a significantly higher number of logins (17.3 vs 9.7, p < 0.001). Across both conditions, individuals with more severe suicidal thoughts had better engagement with their respective program. More logins for both programs were also associated with being female, married or in a de-facto relationship, not employed, less severe depression and less willingness to seek help from informal sources. LIMITATIONS: Metrics of adherence may not directly reflect engagement with the program. There may be additional unmeasured factors associated with engagement.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings suggest that different engagement strategies may be required depending on sociodemographic and clinical characteristics. Tailoring interventions to at-risk subgroups may optimise health and functional outcomes.



