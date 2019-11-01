|
Citation
Ogeil RP, Witt K, Scott D, Smith K, Lubman DI. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 265: 364-371.
Affiliation
Eastern Health Clinical School, Monash University, Box Hill, VIC 3128, Australia; Turning Point, Eastern Health, 110 Church St., Richmond, VIC 3121, Australia; Monash Addiction Research Centre, Frankston, VIC 3199, Australia.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32090761
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Sleep disturbances are among the top-ten warning signs for suicide, however there has been limited investigation of the relationship between these variables in acute presentations, particularly community settings. We examined ambulance attendances for suicide ideation and attempt to explore the role of sleep and co-morbid factors (mental health symptoms, attendance time, and alcohol and benzodiazepine use).
Keywords
Benzodiazepines; Drug use; Sleep; Suicide attempt; Suicide ideation