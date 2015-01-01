|
Hughes MH, Smith M, Brown TC, Glidden MD. J. Correct. Health Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Criminal Justice, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, AR, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, National Commission on Correctional Health Care (USA), Publisher SAGE Publishing)
32089051
Research has determined that female inmates experience distinctive challenges both during and after incarceration. There has been little empirical inquiry, however, into the gendered nature of medical health care needs and treatment postrelease. The purpose of this study, therefore, is to examine the differences between male and female inmates with regard to chronic illness diagnoses and health care receipt during reentry. This was done using a subsample of 763 inmates who participated in the Serious and Violent Offender Reentry Initiative multisite impact evaluation who specifically mentioned a need for medical health care treatment.
SVORI; chronic illness; gendered health needs; medical treatment receipt; reentry