Abstract

Research has determined that female inmates experience distinctive challenges both during and after incarceration. There has been little empirical inquiry, however, into the gendered nature of medical health care needs and treatment postrelease. The purpose of this study, therefore, is to examine the differences between male and female inmates with regard to chronic illness diagnoses and health care receipt during reentry. This was done using a subsample of 763 inmates who participated in the Serious and Violent Offender Reentry Initiative multisite impact evaluation who specifically mentioned a need for medical health care treatment.



RESULTS of multivariate analyses showed gendered differences for both chronic illness diagnoses and medical treatment receipt postrelease, thus highlighting potential implications for correctional health care policy and resource distribution.

