Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Custody-related death is an internationally key sensitive issue with respect to Human Rights. The causes of death and associated factors in this vulnerable population vary according to country and region. The present study attempted to analyze the different causes of custody-related deaths and associated factors and identify the areas of intervention for prevention of such deaths. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This retrospective study was conducted using files of custody-related deaths in the Department of Forensic Medicine of Shri V. N. Government Medical College, Yavatmal, Maharashtra State (India). A total of 108 cases were autopsied by the Department during the period of 2000-2018. We used a pre-formed proforma to extract data from files of these cases; the data obtained tabulated and coded in to charts, following which they were analyzed in detail.



RESULTS: Male preponderance (105) was observed, with there only being 3 female cases (Male: Female ratio 1:0.028). The most common age group among deaths in police custody/action was 31-40 years whereas; age group of 41-50 years was most common among prisoners. A majority of deaths occurred due to natural causes (69.44%); among these, 89.33% were prisoners, with cardiac causes being the most common. Many individuals died due to cardiac causes were brought dead at tertiary care hospital. Suicides were a common cause of unnatural deaths among individuals in police custody/action. The majority of victims committed suicide in police custody did so by hanging. All cases of suicide by insecticide poisoning were observed in police action, and hanging was the only cause of suicide in prison. Blunt force injuries were frequent cause of homicide in police custody, which were result of force used by police during interrogation.



CONCLUSION: Lack of knowledge regarding the causes of death and careless attitude towards the suicidal behavior and, the health and welfare of detainees are avoidable reasons for custody-related deaths.



Copyright © 2020 Elsevier Ltd and Faculty of Forensic and Legal Medicine. All rights reserved.

Language: en