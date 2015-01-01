Abstract

The aim of the study was to evaluate postburn contracture reconstructions caused by high temperature such as tandir. The records of our 58 patients who were operated for burn contracture between 2008 and 2018 were retrospectively reviewed. Duration elapsed after the burn, localization of contracture, surgery applied, and the recurrence rates were recorded. McCauley classification was used to evaluate the severity of hand contractures. One hundred and thirty-seven contracture release operations were performed in 45 hands in 40 cases. Five patients had bilateral hand contractures. One hundred and sixty-three (84.9%) surgeries out of total 192 contracture release surgery were applied to the hand and foot region. FTSG alone was the most common method of treatment. Z-plasty was used the most frequently by our team as the flap surgery. Tissue damage is more severe due to very high temperature of the tandir and as a result, more frequent and heavier burn contracture occurs on hands and feet than other burn etiologies develops, and reconstructive operations are needed more frequently.

Language: en