Abstract

With the legalization of cannabis in many states for medical and/or recreational purposes, there is increasing interest in using cannabis to treat a variety of long-term health conditions and symptoms common among older adults. The use of cannabis in the past year by adults 65 years and older in the United States increased sharply from 0.4% in 2006 and 2007 to 2.9% in 2015 and 2016.1,2 This study examines the most recent national trends in cannabis use to determine whether cannabis use has continued to increase among older adults and to further examine trends in use among subgroups of older adults ...

