Citation
Cederbom S, Bjerk M, Bergland A. Physiother. Theory Pract. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Physiotherapy, Faculty of Health Sciences, OsloMet - Oslo Metropolitan University, Oslo, Norway.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32090667
Abstract
Background: One of the most effective interventions to prevent falls is exercise. A commonly used program that prevents falls is the Otago Exercise Programme (OEP). Despite this, user-based knowledge of its applicability in real-world settings for older adults who are dependent on formal care in their homes is lacking. Purposes: To explore how physical therapists (PTs) experience the applicability of the OEP in clinical practice for home-dwelling older adults who are dependent on formal home care and to determine their beliefs regarding the benefits of the OEP for living longer at home. Methods: Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 17 physical therapists. Data were analyzed using qualitative thematic analysis. Results: The OEP was described by PTs to be applicable in clinical practice. Their experience was that the OEP seemed to be meaningful and to have a strong relationship with everyday activities. The OEP improved physical function, mood, self-efficacy, and participation in social activities in older adults, as well as provided faith in the future. Conclusion: The OEP is suitable for use in a primary care setting, and according to the perceptions of physical therapists, the OEP contributes to older adults' capability to live longer at home.
Language: en
Keywords
Fall; home-based intervention; independence; older; self-efficacy