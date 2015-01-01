Abstract

Background: One of the most effective interventions to prevent falls is exercise. A commonly used program that prevents falls is the Otago Exercise Programme (OEP). Despite this, user-based knowledge of its applicability in real-world settings for older adults who are dependent on formal care in their homes is lacking. Purposes: To explore how physical therapists (PTs) experience the applicability of the OEP in clinical practice for home-dwelling older adults who are dependent on formal home care and to determine their beliefs regarding the benefits of the OEP for living longer at home. Methods: Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 17 physical therapists. Data were analyzed using qualitative thematic analysis. Results: The OEP was described by PTs to be applicable in clinical practice. Their experience was that the OEP seemed to be meaningful and to have a strong relationship with everyday activities. The OEP improved physical function, mood, self-efficacy, and participation in social activities in older adults, as well as provided faith in the future. Conclusion: The OEP is suitable for use in a primary care setting, and according to the perceptions of physical therapists, the OEP contributes to older adults' capability to live longer at home.

Language: en