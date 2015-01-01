Abstract

Objectives: Use of alcohol or benzodiazepines with opioid pain-relievers increases risk of overdose and overdose death. A substantial proportion of adults receives an opioid prescription each year, and a number of these adults also use benzodiazepines or alcohol. As public opinion continues to shape public policy, it is imperative to understand correlates of recognizing risk of mixing substances in order to inform public outreach and prevention efforts. Methods: Characteristics associated with perceived risk were explored using an online survey of a community sample of adults (N = 639) in Michigan. Two logistic regression models examined potential correlates of perceived risk of 1) mixing opioid pain-relievers with alcohol and 2) mixing opioid pain-relievers with benzodiazepines. Results: In the multivariate results, participants reporting at least one heavy drinking episode in the past month (AOR = 0.46, p =.001) and individuals with advanced degrees (AOR = 0.49, p =.014) had lower odds of believing that mixing alcohol and opioid pain-relievers poses a great risk, while women (AOR = 1.66, p =.042) had higher odds. Participants reporting lifetime (AOR = 0.58, p =.046) or past-year (AOR = 0.28, p =.001) non-medical opioid use had lower odds of reporting that mixing benzodiazepines and opioid pain-relievers poses a great risk, whereas older participants (AOR = 1.02, p =.037) had higher odds. Conclusions: Certain groups were more likely to underestimate risks of mixing opioid pain-relievers with alcohol or benzodiazepines.



RESULTS underscore the importance of targeted public awareness campaigns, prevention programing, and communication between physicians and patients about the risks of mixing substances, particularly among high-risk groups.

Language: en