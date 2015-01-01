Abstract

This study examined incoming male college students' proclivity to perpetrate sexual assault at a large public university in the Northeast (n = 1,619). Overall, self-reported proclivity to perpetrate was low (between 20-26%). Students' perception that a peer would intervene as a bystander was negatively associated with proclivity, while acceptance of certain rape myths was positively associated with proclivity. Students who intended to join a fraternity and White students had increased proclivity to perpetrate using force or incapacitation. Based on these findings, recommendations for sexual assault prevention efforts are included.

