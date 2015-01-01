Abstract

For victims of intimate partner violence (IPV), seeking help is an important step in escaping their violent situations; nonetheless, their experiences in help-seeking are diverse and often influenced by sociocultural factors. The purpose of this study was to understand South Korean female IPV victims' experiences in seeking help. Qualitative data were collected from interviews with 14 female victims and analyzed using content analysis. We presented the victims' experiences according to their choice of support (e.g., friends, family, community, or police) and noted four factors that appear to influence their support selection.

