Ragavan MI, Query LA, Bair-Merritt M, Dowd D, Miller E, Randell KA. Acad. Pediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Division of Emergency Medicine; Children's Mercy Kansas City: 2401 Gillham Road; Kansas City, MO, 64110.
(Copyright © 2020, Academic Pediatric Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
32097782
OBJECTIVE: Childhood exposure to intimate partner violence (IPV) is a pervasive public health epidemic with profound impact on child health. While past work has demonstrated how abusive partners exert control over IPV survivors in a variety of settings (e.g. workplace, courts, home), scant research has examined how IPV power and control behaviors manifest themselves in pediatric healthcare settings. In this study, we explore the perspectives of pediatric IPV experts about: 1) behaviors used by abusive partners to control IPV survivors in pediatric healthcare settings; 2) how controlling behaviors impact healthcare access and quality; and 3) recommendations for the pediatric healthcare team.
Language: en
healthcare access; healthcare quality; intimate partner violence; pediatric healthcare setting; semi-structured interviews