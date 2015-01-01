Abstract

In China, intimate partner violence (IPV) among men who have sex with men remains poorly investigated. Informed by the ecological model, this study explored multilevel factors associated with perpetration of IPV among men who have sex with men. The participants were recruited from 15 cities in mainland China. Univariate and multivariate regression analyses showed that the prevalence of committing physical, sexual, monitoring, controlling and emotional IPV was 8.6%, 7.1%, 15.2%, 7.6% and 17.1%, respectively. Committing physical IPV showed a positive association with perceived public discrimination and self-stigma towards homosexuality. Committing sexual IPV showed a positive association with involvement with a homosexual support agency and more sex partners. Monitoring IPV was positively associated with higher education and perceived stress, but negatively associated with instrumental and emotional support. Committing controlling IPV showed a positive association with drug use during sex and self-stigma but a negative association with self-esteem, self-efficacy and older age at first homosexual sex. Committing emotional IPV showed a positive association with commercial sex behaviour and perceived stress, but a negative association with resilience. Committing IPV was prevalent in this population. It is necessary to distinguish the various types of IPV in future studies, given their differences in associated factors.

Language: en