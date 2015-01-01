|
Barak Y, Cheung G, Fortune S, Glue P. Australas. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Psychological Medicine, Otago University Medical School, New Zealand.
PMID
32093500
OBJECTIVE: Suicide rates increase in late life. There is, however, a gap in understanding suicide in the very old. We aimed to underscore the evidence for high rates of death by suicide in the oldest-old men (age 85+) in New Zealand and to provide a conjectural discussion about factors driving these rates.
ageing; male; suicide