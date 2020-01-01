Abstract

BACKGROUND: Coaches have the potential to support athlete mental wellness, but many are unsure what to do and concerned they may unintentionally engage in behaviours that negatively impact their athletes. Education has the potential to help coaches engage in primary, secondary and tertiary preventive behaviours related to athlete mental health; however, there exists no empirical or consensus basis for specifying the target behaviours that should be included in such education.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this research was to review extant literature about the role of sport coaches in mental health prevention and promotion, and obtain expert consensus about useful, appropriate and feasible coach behaviours.



DESIGN: Modified Delphi methodology with exploration (ie, narrative review) and evaluation phase. DATA SOURCES: Twenty-one articles from PubMed, PsycINFO and ProQuest, and grey literature published by prominent sport organisations. ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR SELECTING STUDIES: All studies were English-language articles that focused on the role of coaches as they relate to (1) culture setting in sport, (2) addressing athlete mental health and (3) providing ongoing support to athletes with mental health concerns. No study design, publication date limits or sport characteristics were applied.



RESULTS: The coach's role should include fostering team cultures that support athlete mental health, encouraging care-seeking and supporting athletes currently receiving mental healthcare. SUMMARY/CONCLUSION: The behaviours specified herein have implications for coach education programme development. This study is the first to use a structured Delphi process to develop specific recommendations about the role coaches can play in supporting athlete mental health.



